Telangana

Top Telangana news developments today

Telangana Congress plans a major procession and stage a sit-in with the participants near the office of the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad to coincide with the appearance of Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case in Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI
N. Rahul July 21, 2022 09:41 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 09:41 IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. The Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee of the Telangana government to announce a tuition fee hike for the 158 engineering colleges in the State today. The hike is expected to be in the range of ₹10,000 to 60,000 per annum depending upon the rating of colleges. The minimum fee chargeable by any college is likely to go up from ₹35,000 to 45,000 per annum. The revision will be effective for the next three years.

2. Telangana Congress to organise a major procession and stage a sit-in with the participants near the office of the Enforcement Directorate to coincide with the appearance of Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case in Delhi.

Advertisement
Advertisement

3. The government schools are yet to get the supply of textbooks from the textbook printing press even though the schools opened five weeks ago. Not a lesson was taught in the schools as the students were not provided with the books which they get free of cost. The government has blamed the delay on a shortage of paper and the introduction of English medium in all its schools from this academic year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

4. Telangana government has written a letter to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), protesting against works taken up by Andhra Pradesh on an irrigation project called Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme against the provisions of A.P. Reorganisation Act.

5. Honey story on demand for snake catchers going up in the aftermath of floods in the Godavari. As the flood has receded at several places and inmates started getting their houses in order, snakes were noticed at several places. It was more so in hostels and other premises close to slush.

Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Telangana
Hyderabad
Read more...