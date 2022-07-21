Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on July 21, 2022

Telangana Congress plans a major procession and stage a sit-in with the participants near the office of the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad to coincide with the appearance of Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case in Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Key news developments from Telangana on July 21, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. The Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee of the Telangana government to announce a tuition fee hike for the 158 engineering colleges in the State today. The hike is expected to be in the range of ₹10,000 to 60,000 per annum depending upon the rating of colleges. The minimum fee chargeable by any college is likely to go up from ₹35,000 to 45,000 per annum. The revision will be effective for the next three years.

2. Telangana Congress to organise a major procession and stage a sit-in with the participants near the office of the Enforcement Directorate to coincide with the appearance of Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case in Delhi.

3. The government schools are yet to get the supply of textbooks from the textbook printing press even though the schools opened five weeks ago. Not a lesson was taught in the schools as the students were not provided with the books which they get free of cost. The government has blamed the delay on a shortage of paper and the introduction of English medium in all its schools from this academic year.

4. Telangana government has written a letter to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), protesting against works taken up by Andhra Pradesh on an irrigation project called Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme against the provisions of A.P. Reorganisation Act.

5. Honey story on demand for snake catchers going up in the aftermath of floods in the Godavari. As the flood has receded at several places and inmates started getting their houses in order, snakes were noticed at several places. It was more so in hostels and other premises close to slush.

Read more news from Telangana here.