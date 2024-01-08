January 08, 2024 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to review the one month rule of the Government and also take key decisions on the extension of government schemes. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to review on the 1.25 crore applications received during the Praja Paalana to recognise and register the beneficiaries for its six flagship programmes. Congress party announced incharges for Parliament seats with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy entrusted with the responsibility of Mahabubnagar and Chevella constituencies. BRS working president KT Rama Rao says the proposed reorganisation of districts by the government will be opposed by the people. The Congress government argues that the 10 old districts of Telangana were divided into 33 districts unscientifically and it prefers to reorganise them again. Chief Election Commissioner and his team will be visiting Hyderabad on a two-day visit from tomorrow to review preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections. The EC team will hold meetings with the CEO, CS and top officials.. The infighting in BRS in several Parliament constituencies is likely to impact its challenge in the Parliament elections. The open fight between Rohit Reddy, former MLA and Patnam Mahender Reddy, MLC in Chevella Parliament constituency in the recent preparatory meeting is an indication of the tough times ahead for the party that is already demoralised with defeat in the Assembly segments. Government may not delay the appointment of Vice Chancellors this time and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked the officials during a review meeting to prepare the plan much before the term of the present Vice Chancellors ends. U-Turns in the city that were create for signal-free junctions are increasing in number as motorists fume. Report about series of drug busts with spurious labels for medicines ranging from cancer to pain killers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT