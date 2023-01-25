January 25, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - Hyderabad

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Telangana government to release its reports on development of State in various sectors. The reports will mainly focus on priority sectors like agriculture, industry and service. Planning board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar to be present.

2. Telangana government is likely to announce a new crop insurance scheme in the coming Budget with a budget of ₹500 crore. The scheme will be designed on the lines of a similar one now implemented by West Bengal with farmers as unit. The State presently does not have any insurance policy for the farm sector after it withdrew from Prime Minister’s Fasal Beema Yojana a few years ago.

3. The met department at Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the State about temperatures dipping after January 26. It was warned that the night temperature could go down up to 11 degree celcius in some parts.

4. Contractors, who supply diet to government run teaching and lower level hospitals, have their bills pending. The government generally cleared the bills every quarter but this time the bills have not been paid to contractors for past six months after hike in diet charges from ₹40 to ₹80 a day for general diet to patients, Rs. 56 to Rs. 112 for high protein diet and ₹80 to ₹160 for doctors on duty.