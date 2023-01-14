HamberMenu
Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on Saturday, January 14, 2023

January 14, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Endowments, Law and Forest A. Indrakaran Reddy, in Hyderabad. File photo

Minister for Endowments, Law and Forest A. Indrakaran Reddy, in Hyderabad. File photo | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Bookings for `Vande Bharat’ Express from Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam to be flagged off virtually by Prime Minister on Sunday will start today. The train will cover 697 kms in 8.30 hrs as compared to 12 hours taken by other super-fast expresses. The train will have only four stoppages en route from Monday but there will be 21 of them on first day.

2. The Telangana State Public Service Commission released results of preliminary test conducted for Group I services of State government for 503 posts at midnight. About 25,000 candidates were selected for the main exams in the ratio of 50 candidates for each post .

3. Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy will inaugurate on January 21 a wildlife tourism project that will include tiger safari in Amrabad tiger reserve on the banks of river Krishna.

