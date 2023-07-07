July 07, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST

Curtain raiser on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Warangal tomorrow. PM Modi will be laying stone for ₹521 crore rail manufacturing unit which will make 54 types of rolling stock, wagons and also 200 wagons repairs on Saturday. 45 passengers of a bus had a miraculous escape as the bus caught fire on the Outer Ring Road. Driver’s presence of mind ensured all the passengers got off the bus in time. Results of Intermediate and SSC supplementary exams to be released today. The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Mitali Madhusmita along with senior officials of the Income Tax Department will address the Press Conference on the issue of Suspicious Refunds being claimed by certain Taxpayers. The Cabinet Sub Committee on Education will meet today to discuss the issues related to education. Telangana Congress doesn’t want to let go of the advantage it has acquired in Telangana in recent times, and has decided to go on an offensive highlighting the ‘friendship’ between the BJP and the BRS. Indian Institute of Public Health to host event is highlight importance of clinical research and experience to evidence fellowship programmes. Story on overcrowded general compartments and why railways recent circular will be of no help. Double Decker electric buses to be launched in the city by TSRTC by September. As the Osmania General Hospital is in the eye of a storm about low quality healthcare and decline in facilities, a chronology of how the premier hospital of Telangana has been laid low due to indifference over the past few decades. Mixed reactions to the new-look fountain at Gulzar Houz. The 17th century fountain has been rebuilt completely with new tiles, plumbing and spout by the civic body. The factory will be coming up in 160 acres in Kazipet centrally located for moving wagons to different parts of the country. For now land is enough to make 1200 wagons in first year & 2400 in second year. Press conference by former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah

