Telangana latest news developments today

January 06, 2023 09:55 am | Updated 09:55 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on Jan 6, 2023

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to inaugurate an ESI Hospital and address a public meeting at Huzurnagar. A joint action committee of farmers has given a call for a bandh in Kamareddy town in protest against the preparation of a draft master plan for the town that sought to classify agricultural fields which cultivated two crops a year as industrial zones and use lands, not in use for construction of 100 ft roads. The aspirants of jobs for police constable and sub-inspector posts are to launch an agitation from today demanding relaxation in norms for selection, mainly physical efficiency tests and allotment of marks for faulty questions in the preliminary written test. Today, the aspirants will submit representations to bulls in a symbolic gesture. A Division Bench of Telangana High Court, presided by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, to continue hearing the plea of the State government not to transfer to the Supreme Court investigation into the poaching of BRS MLAs by alleged BJP.

