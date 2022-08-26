Top Telangana news developments today

Police deployed at Shalibanda in order to contain mobs protesting legislator Raja Singh’s comments against Prophet Mohammed, in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today ADVERTISEMENT High alert in Hyderabad owing to Friday prayers by Muslims which coincide with the arrest of BJP MLA T. Raja Sing under the Preventive Detention Act. Finance Minister T. Harish Rao to preside over an official meeting to discuss the regularisation of services of contract employees. Amidst growing demand for admissions to residential institutions for backward classes, the government has announced the launch of 33 new schools and fifteen-degree colleges which will offer eight new job-oriented courses like computer sciences. Read more news from Telangana here.

