Top Telangana news developments today
Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:
- From midnight yesterday, the Central government has barred the two power distribution companies of the State from buying or selling power on the Indian Energy Exchange platform as they owed ₹1,380 crore dues to power generators. The two DISCOMS are among 29 power utilities in thirteen States which will face the ban.
- The two DISCOMS of the State have proposed to the power regulator of the State to be permitted to levy true-up charges on consumers as they are faced with a revenue deficit of ₹4,092 crore.
- Curtain raiser on tomorrow’s public meeting to be addressed by TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar in poll bound Munugode constituency headquarters.
