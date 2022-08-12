Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments in Telangana on August 12, 2022

1. Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy to release results of engineering, agriculture and medicine (other than allopathy) Common Entrance Test results at 11 a.m. She will also release the results for electronics common entrance test at 11.45 a.m.

2. Hectic arrangements being made by mandal level officers to distribute from August 15 ten lakh new social security pensions approved by State Cabinet yesterday. However, officials are clueless whether the new pensions pertain to pending applications or all those who completed the age of 57 as announced by Chief Minister in the last Assembly.

3. BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugg to discuss party preparations for Munugode Assembly by-election and Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting at Munugode on August 21 with State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at his lunch break during padayatra near Ramannapet in Yadadri - Bhongir district.

4. The State road transport corporation has revived the medical invalidation scheme for its employees which offered jobs to their dependents if they were declared medically unfit to continue service.