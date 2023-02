February 04, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Assembly to debate motion of thanks to Governor’s address which will be followed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s reply.

2. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to address a press conference and a meeting of intellectuals on budget organised by BJP.

