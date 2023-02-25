February 25, 2023 09:56 am | Updated 09:56 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud to deliver convocation address of NALSAR University of Law.

he All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen to organise its first plenary in Mumbai today and tomorrow. Delegates from across the country will participate. There will be public meetings on both days at the end of day’s proceedings.

Government has withdrawn subsidy on purchase of maize for poultry famers which has resulted in higher investment cost

The State Council for Higher Education has dispensed with awarding weightage for performance in plus two exams for admissions to engineering courses this year also. Due to Covid, the council had had been adding weightage marks in Intermediate to the marks secured in the common admission test in the past three years. A report.