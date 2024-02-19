February 19, 2024 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

BRS MLC Kavitha to address the media on the government’s decision to implement 33% reservation horizontally in all the groups to women in college admissions and jobs. In connection with the BJP Vijay Sankalpayatra, which will be launched by Assam and Goa Chief Ministers on Tuesday, a pooja ceremony of the campaign vehicles is being held at Bhagyalakshmi Temple by G. Kishan Reddy, BJP State President & Union Minister of Tourism. An environmental activist is going on a walkathon from Hanamakonda to Medaram, where the Samakka Sarakka tribal festival attracts lakhs of people, urging them not to use plastic at the Medaram jatara. This is the fourth time that he will taking up the walkathon. Government to dewater the Annaram barrage of the Kaleshwaram project where a fresh leakage was noticed and study the structural strength of the piers as per the advice of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA). Medigadda barrage has already seen huge damage with pillars developing cracks. INCOIS takes up study on water currents on Visakhapatnam beach responsible for many drowning incidents. Telangana Government plans to offer 27 skill courses for B.Tech students to make them employable by the time they pass out. Some of these include cloud computing, VR technology, Digital Forensics, Industrial IOT, Industrial Automation among others. Intermediate examinations will be held from February 28 and students can download hall tickets from today. About 9.8 lakh students are appearing for the exams. BJP will celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti today where G. Kishan Reddy, BJP State President & Union Minister of Tourism will participate. Unidentified miscreants broke into an ATM of the SBI located close to the Bayyaram police station in Mahabubabad and decamped with cash of ₹29 lakh. Efforts are on to trace the culprits with the aid of the footage recorded in the surveillance cameras. Government Whip and Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Laxman sustained injuries after the vehicle in which he was travelling overturned while avoiding a lorry coming in the opposite direction. His vehicle was damaged. After first aid, he is being shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

Track latest news from Telangana here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT