Top Telangana news developments today

February 17, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Key news developments in Telangana on Friday, February 17, 2023.

All eyes on judgement to be delivered by the Supreme Court on an appeal filed by Telangana government against the verdict of the State High Court transferring the case of poaching of BRS MLAs by middlemen of BJP to the CBI.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s 69th birthday celebrations. Party leaders and cadre have organised cake cutting and other celebrations across the State. The health department has issued order asking all the primary health centres and sub-centres to distribute fruits to patients.

The water level in Srisailam on river Krishna has plummeted to 830 ft which is four ft below the minimum draw down level of 834 ft.

Bharatt Rashtra Samiti has decided not to contest the upcoming election to Legislative Council to fill two vacancies of a teachers constituency representing Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar districts and the local bodies constituency of Hyderabad. Track latest news from Telangana here ADVERTISEMENT

