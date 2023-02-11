February 11, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today

Home Minister Amit Shah to review passing out parade of IPS probationers at the National Police Academy. India’s first Formula E Prix racing event of electric cars will be held today. 22 expert drivers of eleven automobile companies will compete in the 2.8 km circuit road in the heart of Hyderabad. This is the last day of voting and discussion on demands of various government departments in the Assembly. Also, the election of vice-chairman of Legislative Council is scheduled today. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has awarded the contract for supply of 500 electric buses to Ashok Leyland. They will be hired by the corporation from Ashok Leyland as of now due to financial constraints.

Read more news from Telangana here.