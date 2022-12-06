Top Telangana news developments today

December 06, 2022 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today

1. Enforcement Directorate officials are carrying out searches in the residential and office premises of a leading real estate developer since this morning.

2. Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy to inaugurate ZP High School, Meerkhanpet and Amazon Web Series Think Big Spaces program and Breakfast programme.

3. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) Department to deliver the ASCI’s 66th Foundation Day lecture on Making Policies Work: Examples from Telangana.

4.. A man was reportedly stabbed multiple times and the gold he was carrying was snatched by unidentified person in busy Secunderabad area. The victim works in a jewellery show.

5. Hours after the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao threw open the restored stepwell at Bansilalpet in Hyderabad , the project won the prestigious Big 5 Construction Impact Award in Dubai.

6. An integrated Model Crematorium for Hindus, Muslims and Christians at one place, with dedicated areas for each community to promote communal harmony in a total area of 6 ½ Acres is all set for inauguration tomorrow. An exclusive pet animal crematorium has also been developed at a cost of ₹1-crore.

7. Fourth edition of Social Leadership Conclave with the theme Building Social Capital through Parntership to get underway to discuss, deliberate and explore the Partnerships that help to create social capital, sustainable impact and long-term positive impact at the community.