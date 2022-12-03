Top Telangana news developments today

December 03, 2022 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Key news developments from Telangana on Saturday, December 3, 2022

Reactions of political parties on TRS MLC K Kavitha's appearance at the CBI office in connection with the Delhi liquor scam on Tuesday.

Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to participate in the conclave of women medical professionals organised by Asian Institute of Gastroenterology

About 12,000 teaching and non-teaching posts to be notified by the residential educational institutions recruitment board in a few days.

Surgeries unlikely in the upcoming eye check camps conducted by the government across the State from January 18

