Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today.
- Reactions of political parties on TRS MLC K Kavitha’s appearance at the CBI office in connection with the Delhi liquor scam on Tuesday.
- Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to participate in the conclave of women medical professionals organised by Asian Institute of Gastroenterology
- About 12,000 teaching and non-teaching posts to be notified by the residential educational institutions recruitment board in a few days.
- Surgeries unlikely in the upcoming eye check camps conducted by the government across the State from January 18
