December 14, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Telangana Assembly resumes after a gap of four days today. Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to assume office. About 20 MLAs including 8 BJP MAs who stayed from taking oath citing Akbaruddin Owaisi’s selection as the Protem Speaker will take oath today. Cabinet meeting to be held after the Assembly is adjourned today. Key issues like the Dharani portal and presenting a white paper in the Assembly on the state finances and loans taken by the previous BRS government likely to be discussed. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka conducted pooja and officially started residing in Praja Bhavan, the official residence of previous Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, today. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy refused to reside there and instead the government allotted the residence to Mr. Vikramarka. The government renamed the earlier Pragati Bhavan as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan. Several Ministers including D. Sreedhar Babu to occupy their offices today officially. War of words between former Minister K T Rama Rao and Minister Seetakka over the promises made by both the parties. While Mr. KTR said Congress made impossible promises to come to power and now they can’t escape citing debts and poor finances, Ms. Seethakka shot back saying the BRS made bigger promises and how could have they implemented the schemes? . Confusion prevails over the resignation of the TSPSC Chairman Janardhan Reddy and other members even as the government plans to reschedule all the competitive examinations to revamp the TSPSC. Navy Band to perform near the Secretariat Building as part of Navy Week celebrations in the city.

