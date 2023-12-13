December 13, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will be reviewing the functioning of Dharani, the land management system amid spate of complaints about lapses. The problems faced by farmers about the errors in the system was one of the key campaign issue raised by the Congress party during the elections. The first session of the Telangana Assembly will commence tomorrow. Governor Dr.Tamilisai Soundararajan will address the joint session of the Telangana Legislature on December 15. Congress MLA Gaddam Prasad Kumar will file his papers for the post of Assembly Speaker today. Election will be held tomorrow. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has kept pending the resignation submitted by the TSPSC Chairman Janardhan Reddy even as the other members attended a review meeting with him and expressed their willingness to put in their papers. The remaining members are likely to meet the Governor and submit their resignations. Sources said there is chance of the scheduled examinations getting delayed till a new team takes charge. New commissioner of police Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy IPS will take charge at the Integrated Control and Command Centre Building, Banjara Hills. New Musi River plan to be made into an employment and economic development area. A self-financing area to attract tourists and what it will mean to the riverfront development. The plan includes bridges, commercial, shopping complexes, amusement parks, hawker zones, and path-ways. Central Hyderabad traffic is remaining gridlocked during most part of the day over the past two days raising the hackles of motorists. Report to explore causes for this.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT