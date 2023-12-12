- With the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Chairman Janardhan Reddy resigning, the TSPSC members too are expected to resign today as the government wants to send a message of transparent recruitment process now. Unemployed youth lost faith in the TSPSC with several paper leakages in the last one year.
- Reactions to the resignation of TSPSC chairman as it is likely to pave way for a new chairperson and conduct of exams that have not been conducted over the past nine years.
- Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to review the Department affairs today.
- Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy focusses on making Telangana a-drugs free state. It was one of the menaces he noticed in ruining Telangana youth during his padayatra three years ago.
- Surge in mumps cases in the old city with doctors reporting higher than normal cases. Status of MMR vaccination which can grant long term protection against the virus.
- Central Hyderabad traffic is remaining gridlocked during most part of the day over the past two days raising the hackles of motorists. Report to explore causes for this.
