August 25, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

Today is the last day for receiving applications from the aspirants for Congress party tickets in the coming Assembly elections. So far over 500 applications have been submitted to a Committee constituted by the TPCC. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to inaugurate a 360-acre forest trek park in Manchirevula, designed to give the visitors the experience of trekking in a forest. It will serve the relaxation needs of residents of Gachibowli, Financial District, Gandipet, Kokapet and Manchirevula.. National Institute of Animal Biotechnology has recently signed a pact with Bengaluru based Tata Institute for Genetics and Society to collaborate on pathogen surveillance and diagnostics for zoonatic diseases and developing vaccines for animals and related issues. A chunk of Constituency Development Funds were routed through the Telangana State Educational Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation, a Right to Information application shows.

