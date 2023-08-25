Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments in Telangana on Friday, August 25, 2023
August 25, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST
A party man expressing interest to contest on Congress party ticket at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad.
| Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna
-
Today is the last day for receiving applications from the aspirants for Congress party tickets in the coming Assembly elections. So far over 500 applications have been submitted to a Committee constituted by the TPCC.
-
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to inaugurate a 360-acre forest trek park in Manchirevula, designed to give the visitors the experience of trekking in a forest. It will serve the relaxation needs of residents of Gachibowli, Financial District, Gandipet, Kokapet and Manchirevula..
-
National Institute of Animal Biotechnology has recently signed a pact with Bengaluru based Tata Institute for Genetics and Society to collaborate on pathogen surveillance and diagnostics for zoonatic diseases and developing vaccines for animals and related issues.
-
A chunk of Constituency Development Funds were routed through the Telangana State Educational Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation, a Right to Information application shows.
COMMents
SHARE