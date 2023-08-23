August 23, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will tour the old Medak district today where he is expected to launch his election campaign. He is also launching an enhanced pension of ₹4,016 to eligible disabled persons across Telangana. He will be inaugurating the newly constructed integrated Collectorate complex and the District Police Complex. Schools in Telangana have a special evening assembly to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon between 5.30 p.m and 6.30 p.m. SCR has taken up massive doubling and tripling of lines across main corridors, surprisingly, it has not taken up the busy Secunderabad to Moulali section, 10 kms busy section for reasons best known to the officers. Dr. M. Ravichandran Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, will inaugurate the 8TH Conference of Ocean Society of India (OSICON) hosted by INCOIS. The seventh Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation council meeting is expected to be a stormy affair in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Telangana.

Track latest news from Telangana here

