August 21, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is expected to announce the first list of candidates for the Assembly elections today. The executive committee meeting of the combined seven frontal organisations of the BJP will be chaired by state unit chief G. Kishan Reddy today. Dr. K Laxman, MP, BJP OBC Morcha National President, BJP Parliamentary Board Member, Prakash Javadekar, BJP Telangana State Election Incharge, Sunil Bansal, BJP National General Secretary & BJP Telangana State Election Co-Incharge will attend. The fast by BJP leader and former MLA A. Maheshwar Reddy against the newly proposed master plan for the district headquarters town of Nirmal entered the sixth day today. On August 20, the police prevented BJP national Vice President D.K. Aruna from visiting the Town. There has been overwhelming response to the applications from the leaders for the Congress leaders for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Congress party office bearers worked on Sunday also too accept the applications from the aspirants. A fifth-generation descendant of Palmer family has restored the graves of William Palmer and his family. William Palmer was a banker to the Nizam of Hyderabad and was a controversial figure and his firm went bust in 1824. One of the Palmer family member established Veeraswamy, the first Indian restaurant in London. In the process of being restored is the grave of Fyze Baksh, the mother of William Palmer that he discovered after a two year search. CEO of Srilankan Airlines Richardh Nuttali is visiting Hyderabad for the annual regional meeting. He will be interacting with the media.

