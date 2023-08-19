Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today:
- Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao to inaugurate the 2.8 km long steel flyover between VST and Indira Park to ease traffic flow in the area.
- The Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation will distribute 100% subsidy cheques up to ₹1 lakh under the Economic Support Scheme of the Corporation for 3,508 minority beneficiaries.
- TPCC executive committee will meet today at Gandhi Bhavan to discuss the arrangements for the August 24 public meeting of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Chevella.
- In a move bound to come as a shocker for those planning to purchase electric cars, the Telangana Government has recently withdrawn the exemption from Life Tax payment for such vehicles and introduced a levy ranging from 11-15%.
