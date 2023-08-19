August 19, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao to inaugurate the 2.8 km long steel flyover between VST and Indira Park to ease traffic flow in the area. The Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation will distribute 100% subsidy cheques up to ₹1 lakh under the Economic Support Scheme of the Corporation for 3,508 minority beneficiaries. TPCC executive committee will meet today at Gandhi Bhavan to discuss the arrangements for the August 24 public meeting of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Chevella. In a move bound to come as a shocker for those planning to purchase electric cars, the Telangana Government has recently withdrawn the exemption from Life Tax payment for such vehicles and introduced a levy ranging from 11-15%.

