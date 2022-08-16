Top Telangana news developments today

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao during the 76th Independence Day celebrations at Golconda Fort, in Hyderabad on August 15, 2022. On Tuesday, the Chief Minister will participate in the recitation of the National Anthem at 11.30 a.m. at GPO Hyderabad as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Independence Day. Photo: Special Arrangement

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will participate in the recitation of the National Anthem at 11.30 a.m. at GPO Hyderabad as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Independence Day.

2. BJP State chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay will complete 1,000 kms of his Praja Sangram Yatra today.

3. A team of Congress Legislature Party led by Bhatti Vikramarka will be touring flood hit areas of Bhadrachalam and Pinapaka Assembly constituencies due to flood waters of Godavari.

4. Status of flooded colonies in the Shukur Sagar lake area, which has been partially flooded since 2020. Now, more area is flooded.

5. Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region ( DoNER) G. Kishan Reddy will visit the National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research (NARFBR) set up at the Genome Valley, Shamirpet, Hyderabad.

6. As part of the 75 th anniversary of Independence Day, Hyderabad Metro Rail is organising a Metro Joy Ride for the specially-abled students from an orphanage - from Ameerpet to Miyapur Metro Station (to & fro). (V. Geetanath)

7. State Government is making elaborate arrangements for the Vinayaka Chathurthi with the a meeting of GHMC, City police, Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti and elected representatives of the Twin Cities for installation of Ganesh idols at designated pandals and centralised procession for immersion of the idols at Hussainsagar.