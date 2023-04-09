April 09, 2023 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

The junior doctors association of Telangana has served a notice of strike on the Director of Medical Education protesting against the negligence of the government in ensuring their food and accommodation while discharging their duties in government hospitals as part of District Residency Programme. The crucial report of Central Forensic Science Lab which is analysing the laptops pen drives and cell phones of the accused in the question papers leakage of State Public Service exams is expected today. The police are supposed to submit a report on the findings to the High Court on Tuesday. Today is the second day of the final written exam for the recruitment of sub-inspectors of police. The candidates will take exam in general knowledge today which is expected to have Telangana specific questions.

Track latest news from Telangana here