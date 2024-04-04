April 04, 2024 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is keen on bringing Priyanka Gandhi for campaigning in maximum Lok Sabha seats in Telangana given her craze as was seen in the Assembly elections. She was a huge hit in the rural areas and the party feels she can counter the BJP’s aggression in the constituencies where it is strong. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao continues his district tours. He will visit Sircilla constituency to meet the party workers. Civil Supplies Department says it will procure every grain of paddy produced in Telangana and money would be deposited in farmers’ accounts within a week from procurement. The government is planning to open about 7,150 purchase centres this season. BJP National General Secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar will address a press conference today at the party office. Water Board making emergency pumping arrangements to draw water from the dead storage levels of the Nagarjuna Sagar and Yellampally reservoirs, from April 15 and May 1 as the drinking water requirements rise in Hyderabad. Charminar precinct gets covered in trash and plastic as a sea of humanity descends every day for experiencing Ramzan.