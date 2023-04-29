Telangana latest news developments today

April 29, 2023 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Key news developments from Telangana on April 29, 2023

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today : Official machinery was on alert following heavy rain in Hyderabad in the early hours. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has appealed to citizens not to leave their houses unless it was very essential as there was forecast of further rain for three more hours. Roads and low lying areas flooded in many localities. The State government has constituted a five-member committee to probe financial irregularities in Telangana University at Nizamabad since Vice-Chancellor D. Ravinder took over eighteen months ago. The committee will also probe the payments made by the university during the period. Track latest news from Telangana here ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana

