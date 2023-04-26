Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:
- Widespread rains across Telangana since last evening. A months old baby was killed in wall collapse at Rahmatnagar in Hyderabad
- Telangana High Court to hear arguments in anticipatory bail petition of Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy who is accused in the murder of former Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy
- The State Road Transport Corporation is in poor financial position which has delayed gratuity payout to retired staff since January
