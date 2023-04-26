April 26, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - Hyderabad

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

Widespread rains across Telangana since last evening. A months old baby was killed in wall collapse at Rahmatnagar in Hyderabad Telangana High Court to hear arguments in anticipatory bail petition of Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy who is accused in the murder of former Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy The State Road Transport Corporation is in poor financial position which has delayed gratuity payout to retired staff since January

