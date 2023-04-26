  1. Widespread rains across Telangana since last evening. A months old baby was killed in wall collapse at Rahmatnagar in Hyderabad
  2. Telangana High Court to hear arguments in anticipatory bail petition of Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy who is accused in the murder of former Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy
  3. The State Road Transport Corporation is in poor financial position which has delayed gratuity payout to retired staff since January