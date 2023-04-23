ADVERTISEMENT

Top Telangana news developments today

April 23, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST - Hyderabad

Key news developments from Telangana on April 23, 2023

Telangana Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File.

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Home Minister Amit Shah to address a public meeting of BJP at Chevella, adjoining Hyderabad. This is being billed as the launch of the BJP campaign for Assembly polls in the State this year.

2. Preparations are under way for tomorrow’s public meeting of BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar at Aurangabad in Maharashtra. This is the third meeting of Mr. Rao outside Telangana after the party underwent name change.

Track latest news from Telangana here

