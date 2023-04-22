Top Telangana news developments today

April 22, 2023 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST - Hyderabad

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Round table meeting on health insurance vision - 2023. Bajaj Allianz CEO Tapan Singhal and Deputy Drug Controller among others to participate.

2. International conference on rice bran oil to be inaugurated in Hyderabad by CEO of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

3. Railway Ministry has ordered resurvey of 62 km rail line between Karimnagar and Hasanparthy within 15 days. The original survey was done in 203 but there was no progress after that allegedly due to negligence of State government.

4. Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Hyderabad tomorrow for a public meeting preceded by a meeting with the office bearers of the State unit of the party.

