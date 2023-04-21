ADVERTISEMENT

Top Telangana news developments today

April 21, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST - Hyderabad

Key news developments from Telangana on April 21, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister of Telangana and BRS Party President K. Chandrashekar Rao. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. BRS is making low-key arrangements for its general body meeting to mark its foundation day on April 27. The meeting will have limited delegates as a bigger event for the occasion is planned for October 10.

2. Preparations under way for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting at Chevella on Sunday. Mr. Shah will meet the core committee of the State unit of the party on the same day.

Track latest news from Telangana here

