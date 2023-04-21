HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana latest news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on April 21, 2023

April 21, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister of Telangana and BRS Party President K. Chandrashekar Rao. File.

Chief Minister of Telangana and BRS Party President K. Chandrashekar Rao. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. BRS is making low-key arrangements for its general body meeting to mark its foundation day on April 27. The meeting will have limited delegates as a bigger event for the occasion is planned for October 10.

2. Preparations under way for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting at Chevella on Sunday. Mr. Shah will meet the core committee of the State unit of the party on the same day.

Track latest news from Telangana here

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.