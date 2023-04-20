ADVERTISEMENT

Top Telangana news developments today

April 20, 2023

Key news developments from Telangana on April 20, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana government has issued a gazette notification implementing the amended Motor Vehicles Tax Act.

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. The State government has issued orders withdrawing weightage for marks secured in Intermediate (plus two) for determining ranks in engineering, agriculture and medical common entrance test for admission to professional colleges.

2. The State government has issued a gazette notification implementing the amended Motor Vehicles Tax Act which envisaged levy of life time tax on vehicles at ex-showroom rate. Earlier, the tax was levied on discounted prices of showrooms..

3. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has launched an inspection of engineering colleges for renewal of recognition for 2023-24 based on their facilities.

Track latest news from Telangana here

