Top Telangana news developments today

April 02, 2023

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1.. Lorry and truck drivers to continue agitation against the hike in toll prices at Panthangi toll plaza on Vijayawada highway.

2. The fate of contract lecturers in government colleges and polytechnics hangs in suspense as orders extending their annual contract were released after March 31 at midnight. MLC Narsi Reddy went on a flash strike yesterday demanding the government’s response.

3. BRS to continue meetings in all Assembly constituencies in the name of ‘Atmeeya samaveshalu’ to build bondage with the public.

4. IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

