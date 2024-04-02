April 02, 2024 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today

State Congress leaders have left to the AICC leadership the decision to nominate the candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha constituency in view of intense competition. Deputy CM Bhatti’s wife Nandini and Minister P. Srinivas Reddy’s brother Prasad Reddy are the front runners. The party is expected to name the pending four candidates.

BJP MP and party’s national general secretary Bandi Sanjay will undertake a protest fast at the MP’s office after the Karimnagar administration denied him permission to go on a Deeksha in front of the Collectorate demanding measures to mitigate the sufferings of the farmers.

The inaugural direct flight of Hyderrabad-Ayodha operated by Spicejet will be launched today.

Parameswaran Iyer, Executive Director, World Bank to speak on “Implementing At-scale Transformational Programs”, under the ASCI Lecture Series.

