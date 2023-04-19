ADVERTISEMENT

Top Telangana news developments today

April 19, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST - Hyderabad

Key news developments from Telangana on April 19, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image of a woman getting the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to announce fitment for employees of State Road Transport Corporation in partial fulfilment of pay revision due in 2017. Another pay revision was also due to 2021 but it is unlikely to be conceded immediately.

2. State government to launch booster dose for COVID-19 in view of surge in cases. It has made available five lakh doses of Corbevax for administration from today.

Track latest news from Telangana here

Telangana

