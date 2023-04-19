April 19, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST - Hyderabad

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to announce fitment for employees of State Road Transport Corporation in partial fulfilment of pay revision due in 2017. Another pay revision was also due to 2021 but it is unlikely to be conceded immediately.

2. State government to launch booster dose for COVID-19 in view of surge in cases. It has made available five lakh doses of Corbevax for administration from today.

