Top Telangana news developments today

April 16, 2023 09:37 am | Updated 09:37 am IST - Hyderabad

Key news developments from Telangana on April 16, 2023

Telangana Bureau

Minister T. Harish Rao. File. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and K. Rajaraman, Secretary, Department of Telecommunication, will address a curtain raiser press conference of the second meeting of Digital Economy Working Group as part of G-20 engagements.

2. Former Chief Election Commissioner T.S. Krishnamurthy to release a book ‘Banapuram to Burma’ authored by an IRS officer.

3. Health Minister T. Harish Rao to inaugurate a new block funded and built by Aurobindo Pharma at the MNJ Institute of Oncology and State Cancer Institute

4. Press conference to be held by Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

