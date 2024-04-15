April 15, 2024 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunita to address a press conference in Hyderabad today. Vivekananda, who is the uncle of AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy was murdered at his home five years ago. She has accused the CM of protecting the killers. Congress plans to change its election narrative for Telangana focussing on the BJP as it feels the BRS has been decimated and the cadre are looking at other political parties for their political future. Private and startup employees are the key target for cyber criminals during March when ‘identity theft’ and ‘business and investment frauds’ were the key Modus Operandi (MO). Of the 10,135 cybercrime cases reported Telangana in March 2024, over 4,272 (42.15%) victims were employees, data shared by a senior official at Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) revealed.