April 12, 2024 09:57 am | Updated 09:57 am IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

Secunderabad MP candidate of Congress, Danam Nagender kicks off his campaign today. His rival Union Minister G Kishan Reddy is way ahead in the campaign.

Police stage flag marches in many parts of the city ahead of Lok Sabha Elections to instil confidence in the community.

Telangana State Medical Council warns hospitals after discovering individuals with Pharm D degrees working as Duty Medical Officers (DMOs). DMOs are also responsible for writing patient case sheets.

