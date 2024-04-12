Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today:
- Secunderabad MP candidate of Congress, Danam Nagender kicks off his campaign today. His rival Union Minister G Kishan Reddy is way ahead in the campaign.
- Police stage flag marches in many parts of the city ahead of Lok Sabha Elections to instil confidence in the community.
- Telangana State Medical Council warns hospitals after discovering individuals with Pharm D degrees working as Duty Medical Officers (DMOs). DMOs are also responsible for writing patient case sheets.