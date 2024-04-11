April 11, 2024 09:58 am | Updated 09:58 am IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to go to New Delhi to discuss with the party high command on clearance of names for the three remaining constituencies – Khammam, Karimnagar and Hyderabad. He will celebrate Ramzan at the residence of senior Congress leader Shabbir Ali before going to New Delhi.

CM Revanth Reddy is on a mission to pacify senior leaders who are not cooperating with Parliament candidates. He is personally calling on leaders who are disappointed for being ignored in ticket distribution. Congress is desperate to win minimum of 12 seats to stamp its authority on the State.

‘Jeep Yatra’ by Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy in Secunderabad constituency today.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao to participate in the Jyotibha Phule birth anniversary celebrations.

BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao to embark on a bus yatra in the state to drum up support for BRS candidates in Parliament elections and also increase aggression on Congress taking up the water shortage to crops..

Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrated with festive spirit and gaity with special prayers across the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.