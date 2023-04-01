Top Telangana news developments today

April 01, 2023 09:47 am | Updated 09:47 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on April 1, 2023

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today After issuing notices to secretary Anita Ramachandran and a member Linga Reddy yesterday, the Special Investigation Team of police which is probing question papers leakage in State Public Service Commission exams is gearing up to issue the notice to chairman B. Janardhan Reddy also today. A four kg baby boy was born to a woman by normal delivery at King Kothi government hospital in Hyderabad today morning. The weight of the baby is considered quite heavy in normal deliveries and that too in the woman’s first pregnancy. Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod to address a press conference today. Track latest news from Telangana here ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana / Hyderabad

