April 01, 2024 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to attend the Congress Election Committee meeting in New Delhi today to finalise candidates for remaining Lok Sabha seats.

Political leaders are likely to get notices in the phone tapping case after the arrested retired DCP Radhakishan Rao revealing that money was transferred in police vehicles to support the BRS candidates.

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to address a press conference in response to allegations made by former CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao, who accused the government of deliberately not lifting water in the Kaleshwaram project.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to address the media at the party office.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao to tour Nalgonda district today.

