Top Telangana news developments today

People of Pochammalollu with Rahul Gandhi during the ninth day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Sangareddy district. 10th day of Telangana leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra is on November 4, 2022 in Medak and Nizamabad districts. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Here are the important news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Nearly one hundred engineering colleges have applied to the universities that give affiliation to reduce the seats in civil, mechanical and electrical courses this year as there were few takers. On the contrary, the demand for computer science courses has gone up manifold.

2. The irrigation engineers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will take up from November 8 a joint survey of villages that faced the threat of submergence due to the backwaters of Polavaram project. The Polavaram Project Authority has conceded the survey following a complaint by Telangana that 203 villages on its side faced submergence at full reservoir level of the project.

3. The Central government has stopped release of its share of post-matric scholarships and tuition fee reimbursement in Telangana for 2021-22 and 2022-23 as the State government failed to meet the conditions for the joint scheme.

4. 10th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi in Medak and Nizamabad districts.