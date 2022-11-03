Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on Nov 3, 2022

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, 31/10/2022: A young woman brouses her mobile phone waiting for her bus at Vattipalli Crossroads in Munugode Assembly Constituency, where the by-poll is underway on November 3, with two posters displayed by the election authorities in the background with a message to voters not to succumb to luring by parties and to cast their vote without any influence. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1, Polling for by-election to Munugode Assembly constituency has commenced. Though there are 47 candidates in fray, the contest is mainly between TRS, BJP and Congress.)

2. Ninth day of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo yatra in Sangareddy district.

3. The 10 day deadline set by the disciplinary committee of All India Congress Committee for the party MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to reply to a show cause notice expires today. But, he has not furnished the reply so far. The notice was served on him after his phone conversation with a Congress leader to support the candidature of his brother K. Rajagopal Reddy in Munugode bypoll went viral in social media. The MP left for Australia after the notice was issued and returned yesterday.

4. The board exam for class ten students of State syllabus will have only six papers for as many subjects this year also. The exams used to have eleven papers for six subjects prior to pandemic but were pruned to six papers last year. The same would be continued this year.